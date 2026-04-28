Hezbollah targeted Israeli troop gatherings in southern Lebanon drone strike

ABNA24 - Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Monday it carried out a drone attack targeting two gatherings of Israeli occupation’s soldiers in the town of Naqoura, in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the group affirmed that the operation was conducted using two attack drones, claiming to have inflicted direct casualties on the targeted forces.

It noted that the strike was in response to the ongoing Israeli violations of the ceasefire and attacks on civilians, adding that its operations are part of continued military activity since the escalation began in early March



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