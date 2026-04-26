Al-Abbas Shrine: Process of distributing meals to those affected in Lebanon includes all families

ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine confirmed that its central kitchen in Lebanon relies on an organized mechanism to distribute meals to the affected, ensuring that all families are included.

These efforts come in response to the directives of the supreme religious authority, in support of the Iranian and Lebanese peoples, and to mitigate the humanitarian crisis.

The head of the central kitchen in the Bashamoun area, Mr. Bassam Yasser, said that "the kitchen was established quickly from the early days of the crisis in the Mountain area, which includes (Aarmoun, Bashamoun, Khaldeh, and Doha al-Hoss)," noting that "the work later expanded by establishing supporting kitchens to cover additional areas."

He added that "the kitchen continues to provide its services daily, as it supplies meals to around 1,000 families in Bashamoun, while the meals are transported to other areas to be distributed by activists inside shelters and homes."

He explained that "the distribution process is managed according to an organized mechanism, ensuring the inclusion of all displaced families and meeting their basic needs."

The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine seeks to enhance its humanitarian efforts through these initiatives, by providing food and essential aid to affected families, thereby contributing to alleviating their suffering.



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