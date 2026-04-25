Zionist settlers burn two cars in attack on Qusra south of Nablus

ABNA24 - Two vehicles were set on fire by Zionist settlers following an attack on Palestinian homes in the town of Qasra, south of Nablus.

An anti-settlement activist in Qasra, Abd al-Azim Wadi, said that a group of settlers stormed the southern area of the town, where local residents confronted them, leading to clashes in the area, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

He added that the settlers also set fire to two vehicles and targeted poultry and livestock farms in the same area.



/129