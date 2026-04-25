Mass rallies in Sanaa, Yemeni governorates affirm readiness to support resistance, confront escalation

ABNA24 - Massive public rallies were held in the capital, Sanaa, and several Yemeni governorates following Friday prayers.

Participants reaffirmed their high state of readiness to confront current challenges and their unwavering commitment to national principles.

They emphasized Yemen’s continued support for the Palestinian cause and solidarity with resistance forces in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria against ongoing aggression.

The official statement issued by the rallies stressed the importance of enhancing community and security awareness, alongside continuing mobilization programs to counter any potential escalation.

The rallies called on Arab and Islamic nations to activate economic boycotts of American and Israeli products as a strategic and influential tool.

The statement urged judicial authorities to take deterrent measures against those involved in espionage and treason, underlining the necessity of internal cohesion during this critical phase.



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