Completion installation text of Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas in holy courtyard (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The staff of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine have completed the installation of plaques with the text of the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) inside the holy courtyard.

The works were carried out by the Scientific Assembly of the Holy Quran, the Religious Affairs Department, the Holy Courtyard Care Department, along with the Sayed Servants Division at the Holy Shrine.

The head of the Religious Affairs Department, Sheikh Ali Mohan, said: "The department oversaw the preparation of two large panels containing the text of the blessed Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), handwritten to ensure accuracy in transcription and formulation."

He added that "the work took into account the esthetic aspects in harmony with the sanctity of the place and its status in the hearts of the believers, so that it would be accessible to visitors within the holy courtyard."

For his part, the calligrapher of the Scientific Complex of the Holy Quran, Mr. Karar Taha Al-Moussawi, explained that he was honored to be entrusted with writing the text of the Ziyarat, which is considered one of the distinguished activities carried out in coordination with the Department of the Sayed Servants.

He explained that "the choice of the Naskh script was due to its artistic beauty and high elegance, in addition to being the script used in writing the Holy Quran," pointing out that "the work was carried out in successive stages, with it being subjected to scrutiny and review by the Religious Affairs Department to ensure the text's accuracy and precision."

Al-Moussawi added that "the completion of the paintings took about three months of continuous work, until they came out in a manner befitting the service of the holy shrine and its visitors."



/129