Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, April 23, 2026

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 23, 2026:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In defense of Lebanon and its people:
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by attacking civilians in the village of At-Tiri, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with the appropriate weapons.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by attacking civilians in the village of At-Tiri, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:00 a.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the village of Taybeh, with an offensive drone.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s breach of the ceasefire and its violation of Lebanese airspace, the Islamic Resistance fighters shot down at 10:30 a.m., an “Israeli” army reconnaissance drone, with an offensive drone over the village of Majdalzoun.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire by demolishing homes in villages in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 p.m., an “Israeli” army bulldozer while it was carrying out demolitions in the village of Rchaf, with an offensive drone, scoring a direct hit.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its shelling of the outskirts of the village of Kounin with artillery, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 p.m., a gathering of “Israeli” troops and vehicles in the vicinity of Jamil Bazzi School in the city of Bint Jbeil, with artillery shells.
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s violation of the ceasefire and its targeting of the town of Yater in southern Lebanon, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 p.m., the settlement of “Shtula”, with a barrage of rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.
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