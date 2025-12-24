Shia Cleric: Imam Baqir's (A.S) Teachings Essential for Understanding the Quran and Guiding Youth

AhlulBayt News Agency: At a program held in honor of the birth anniversary of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A) at the Hauza Ilmiya Rasul-e-Azam Kamti in Nagpur, Maulana Ansar Ali Hindi delivered an impactful address emphasizing the importance of reading and understanding the Quran. He urged the youth to follow the example of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) and seek wisdom from his teachings.

In his presidential speech, Maulana Ansar Ali Hindi began by quoting a Quranic verse, which set the tone for his message. He highlighted that understanding the Quran is not just a matter of reading it, but also comprehending its deeper meanings in alignment with the exemplary life of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S).

Maulana Hindi stressed that the youth of today should learn from the knowledge and wisdom imparted by Imam Baqir (A.S) to live a righteous life.

"To truly understand and benefit from the Quran, one must adopt the path laid out by Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S). His life is a beacon of knowledge and guidance, and it is essential for young Muslims to integrate his teachings into their lives," Maulana Hindi stated.

The speech resonated with the gathering, encouraging attendees to reflect on the profound teachings of Imam Muhammad Baqir (A.S) and to strive for a deeper understanding of the Quran in their daily lives.