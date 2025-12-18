Senator Graham warns Syrian security forces more radical than portrayed

AhlulBayt News Agency: U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham stated on Wednesday that growing evidence suggests the security forces of the Syrian transitional government are more radical than they are officially portrayed.

He wrote on X: “To say the video referenced in this article is disturbing would be a tremendous understatement. While I support efforts to assist this new government in Syria, we must do so with eyes wide open. There is mounting evidence that the Syrian Security Forces are more radical than they are being billed.”

Graham added, “Israel is right to insist on security zones that protect not only Israel but also minorities in Syria, such as the Druze.”

His remarks followed the killing of three Americans by a member of the General Security Forces in Palmyra last Saturday and coincided with anti-Israel chants by Syrian transitional government forces during a military parade marking the fall of the previous regime.

These statements highlight increasing U.S. concerns about the performance of the Syrian transitional government and its security institutions, amid growing international debate over the scope of the transitional phase and the level of external support.

