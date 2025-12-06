  1. Home
Palestinian Man Martyred After Israeli Forces Raid Odla Village

6 December 2025 - 13:40
Source: Palestine Info
A Palestinian man, Bahaa Abdul Rahman Rashid, was killed after Israeli forces shot him in the head during a raid on Odla village near Nablus. The attack occurred as worshippers were leaving Friday prayers, sparking clashes in the area.

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Friday morning, a Palestinian man died from severe injuries after being shot in the head by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on the village of Odla, located south of Nablus.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 38-year-old Bahaa Abdul Rahman Rashid, only hours after he was struck with live bullets during the Israeli assault on the village.

Local security sources reported that Israeli forces stormed the village center and the vicinity of the old mosque, firing live rounds, tear gas, and stun grenades as worshippers were leaving Friday prayers.

According to the sources, the sudden raid triggered intense clashes in the area, during which Rashid was shot directly in the head. He later succumbed to his wounds.

Nablus has been experiencing an ongoing escalation of Israeli raids and repression in recent weeks, with repeated targeting of civilians and residential neighborhoods.

