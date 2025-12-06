60,000 Palestinians Defy Restrictions to Pray at Al-Aqsa

AhlulBayt News Agency: Around 60,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque despite strict Israeli restrictions and heavy military deployment across the Old City of occupied Al-Quds.

Al-Quds-based sources reported that tens of thousands of worshippers managed to reach Al-Aqsa, even as Israeli police closed several main streets leading to the holy site, causing severe delays and blocking access to its gates.

From the early morning hours, Israeli forces expanded their security measures throughout the Old City, deploying heavily around Al-Aqsa and setting up both permanent and mobile checkpoints at Bab al-Asbat and other entrances. These measures severely restricted movement and increased the hardship for Palestinians attempting to attend prayers.

Witnesses said Israeli troops stopped groups of young men at Bab al-Sahira and prevented them from entering Al-Aqsa, part of Israel’s ongoing policy of tightening access to worshippers, especially on Fridays.

Eyewitnesses also noted that Israeli forces closed central routes near the Friday market, leading to overcrowding and large gatherings of worshippers stuck in the streets.

These restrictions came as Palestinian activists called for mass attendance and steadfast presence inside Al-Aqsa to counter Israeli and settler attempts to impose further limitations or alter the religious status quo at the holy site.

Despite the obstacles, thousands ultimately reached Al-Aqsa’s courtyards and performed Friday prayer, highlighting Palestinians’ unwavering commitment to their religious and national rights at the Mosque.

