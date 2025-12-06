Israeli Reserve Officer Commits Suicide After Gaza Trauma

AhlulBayt News Agency: An Israeli reserve officer has taken his own life after suffering severe psychological distress linked to his participation in the Gaza genocide.

According to Israel Hayom, the 28-year-old officer from the Givati Brigade died by suicide on Thursday following intense trauma connected to his experiences in Gaza.

The officer, identified as Thomas Edzgoscus, reportedly battled post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and described his struggle as a “mental battle” stemming from his involvement in the ground invasion.

On social media, he wrote that he could “no longer continue living,” saying he felt “destroyed and lost.”

“I can’t anymore, I am ruin and devastation… I did things that cannot be forgiven, and I can’t live with it anymore.”

He added, “No one understands me anyway. There is a demon inside me that has been chasing me since 7.10.”

Official Israeli statistics released at the end of October documented 279 suicide attempts among military personnel over 18 months, with many cases linked to the traumatic conditions faced in Gaza.

Since the war began, thousands of Israeli soldiers have been diagnosed with PTSD.

Reports indicate that most suicides stemmed from prolonged combat exposure, traumatic battlefield experiences, and the psychological burden of losing comrades.

Despite efforts by the Israeli army to censor information about suicides, evidence continues to show a sharp rise in such cases, with media suggesting the real numbers may be higher.

The army has allegedly buried some soldiers without military funerals or public announcements in attempts to conceal the crisis.

In recent months, manpower shortages have led the Israeli military to recall soldiers already diagnosed with PTSD. Critics argue that the regime repeatedly sent troops back into Gaza to fight in areas where battles had already occurred.

These reports highlight a deeper mental health crisis within the Israeli army, with thousands of soldiers seeking help from military mental health clinics and field psychologists.

