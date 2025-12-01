Guterres Urges Humanitarian Aid Access to Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged that sufficient humanitarian aid be allowed into the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that such supplies are essential to saving lives amid the catastrophic conditions faced by the population.

“Humanitarian aid that saves lives must be permitted to enter Gaza at scale, and the international community must continue to stand firmly with UNRWA — an irreplaceable lifeline for millions of Palestinians, including Palestine refugees,” Guterres stated on Saturday.

His remarks were delivered in a message marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, commemorated globally on November 29 each year.

“This year’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People comes after two years of horrific suffering in Gaza, and the beginning of a much-needed ceasefire,” Guterres said in his address.

“Survivors in Gaza are mourning the deaths of tens of thousands of loved ones — nearly a third of them children — while thousands more have been injured. Hunger, disease, and trauma are widespread, and schools, homes, and hospitals lie in ruins.”

“Injustice also persists in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with ongoing Israeli military operations, settler violence, settlement expansion, evictions, demolitions, and threats of annexation.”

“At the same time, hundreds of humanitarian workers have been killed, most of them Palestinian UN staff, marking the largest loss of personnel in the Organization’s history. More journalists have died than in any conflict since World War II.”

“This tragedy has tested the norms and laws that have guided the international community for generations. The killing of civilians, the repeated displacement of an entire population, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid must never be tolerated under any circumstances.”

“On this International Day of Solidarity, let us take inspiration from the Palestinian people, whose resilience and hope embody the human spirit. Let us stand in solidarity with their rights to dignity, justice, and self-determination — and work together for a peaceful future for all,” the UN chief concluded.

/129