Israeli Forces Issue New Demolition Orders in Atouf Village in Tubas

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, Israeli occupation authorities issued new demolition orders targeting residential and agricultural structures in the village of Atouf, located east of Tammoun in the southern Tubas region.

Abdullah Bisharat, head of the Atouf Village Council, reported that Israeli forces delivered demolition notices to five families, demanding the removal of their homes and agricultural facilities within seven days.

He explained that this latest order comes just two weeks after military decrees through which the occupation confiscated nearly 1,000 dunams of land belonging to residents of Tammoun, Tubas, and Khirbet Yarza, in preparation for constructing a settlement road stretching from Ein Shibli east of Nablus to the Tayasir checkpoint east of Tubas.

Last week, Israeli forces seized a total of 1,042 dunams of Palestinian-owned land in the Tubas governorate and northern Jordan Valley through nine separate “land seizure orders.” The targeted areas included Tammoun, Tayasir, Talluza, and Tubas city, as part of a plan to build a 22-kilometer settlement road from Ein Shibli in the south to al-Aqaba in the north.

Reports indicate that the occupation promotes the road as a “security road,” a term typically used for bypass routes designated for Israeli military use. Such roads allow rapid control over valleys and high ground in the Jordan Valley, linking military bases and facilitating future settler movement.

Yet, the scale of the project shows it is not merely a tactical passage but a strategic corridor designed to reshape the geography and consolidate Israeli control over the area.

The confiscated land extends beyond a narrow road path, forming a wide strip that creates a buffer zone between Tubas and surrounding Bedouin and farming communities. This enables settlement expansion and integration into a broader road network, undermining Palestinian agriculture and threatening the farming-based economy of Tubas and the Jordan Valley.

The land seizure coincides with a sharp rise in settler violence and expansionist activity in the northern Jordan Valley over the past two years, suggesting that the new road is part of a wider Israeli strategy to deepen de facto annexation and enforce sovereignty through infrastructure.

Evidence points to this being a long-term settler project aimed at redrawing the geopolitical map of Tubas and the Jordan Valley. It creates a longitudinal axis that isolates Palestinian communities, strengthens settlement presence at the expense of farmland, and imposes new realities that obstruct future political solutions.

