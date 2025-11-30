Israeli Media Admit Concern Over Iran’s Growing Military Power

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli media have highlighted growing anxiety among officials in the occupied territories regarding Iran’s expanding weapons arsenal and military strength.

According to Al Jazeera, Israeli outlets, quoting a regime security source, acknowledged that Iran’s military capabilities have raised serious concerns within Tel Aviv’s security institutions.

The report noted that Israeli sources stressed the rapid pace of Iran’s military build‑up, describing it as a troubling development for the Zionist regime.

Earlier, the Yedioth Ahronoth (Ynet) newspaper reported that Iran is swiftly advancing its missile capabilities.

It is also noteworthy that during the 12‑day imposed war, waves of Iranian retaliatory missile strikes targeted and damaged sensitive sites in the occupied territories, including secret intelligence centers and biological laboratories belonging to the Zionist regime.

/129