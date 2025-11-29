Al-Abbas Holy Shrine emphasises importance of confronting media attacks that violate morals (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine emphasised the importance of confronting media attacks that violate tastes and morals, by embodying the character of the Noble Prophet and his daughter Lady Fatima Az-Zahra (peace be upon them) and following the path of the Holy Quran.

This was mentioned during the speech of the holy shrine delivered by its representative, Sheikh Salah al-Karbalaei, as part of the second international Fatimi festival in Urdu, organised by the Religious Affairs Department of the holy shrine to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the Siddiqah al-Tahera Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her). The event was attended by religious and Hawza figures and more than 350 Urdu-speaking religious studies students.

Al-Karbalaei said: "Commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) 50 years ago was limited to just three days, and we do not know if this commemoration was observed in other countries or not, but today it resonates across all seven continents."

He added that the submission to the inability to attain the knowledge of Lady Fatima (peace be upon her) is the highest rank of perfection for the believer, because he acknowledges and admits, no matter how much knowledge and understanding he possesses, and despite the blessings from God Almighty upon him, that he is incapable of reaching the level of her knowledge or comprehending her perfections (peace be upon her).

Al-Karbala'i explained the importance of the believing woman emulating Lady Fatima (peace be upon her) and following her blessed path in maintaining her home and fulfilling her assigned duties.

He pointed out the importance of mending the servant's relationship with his Lord, especially in light of media attacks that violate tastes and manners, which place us in the responsibility of confronting these attacks; by embodying the character of the Most Honourable Prophet and his daughter, Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon them), and following the path of the Noble Quran.

He emphasised that the students of the religious Hawza who speak Urdu bear the responsibility of conveying the message of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) to tens of millions of Urdu speakers, and the students have the greatest responsibility of mending the relationship between the servant and his Lord for that group.



