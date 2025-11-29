Trump Suspends Migration from “Third World Countries” After White House Shooting

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite suspension of migration from what he termed “Third World Countries” following a fatal shooting near the White House on November 26. The move is considered one of the administration’s most sweeping immigration measures to date.

The shooting left two members of the West Virginia National Guard wounded; Specialist Sarah Beckstrom died on Thursday, while Andrew Wolfe remains in critical condition.

Authorities identified the alleged shooter as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome. Government records show he was granted asylum in 2025 during the current administration.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump declared he would “permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover,” without specifying which nations fall under this category or how long the suspension will last. He also suggested that the review would include cases processed during the Biden administration.

Separately, USCIS Director Joseph Edlow announced a “full-scale, rigorous reexamination” of Green Card holders from countries considered high-risk and confirmed that applications from Afghan nationals were halted on Wednesday night.

