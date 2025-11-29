Hamas Condemns Execution of Two Palestinians in Jenin

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Thursday, Hamas issued a strong statement condemning Israeli occupation forces for the cold-blooded execution of two unarmed Palestinian youths in Jenin. The young men were reportedly shot after leaving a besieged home, posing no threat at the time.

Hamas described the act as a clear reflection of the “criminal mindset” driving Israeli forces, accusing them of continuing to shed Palestinian blood with impunity and in violation of international laws and norms.

The Movement mourned the two martyrs, stressing that their killing was “not an isolated incident, but part of a systematic campaign of extermination” targeting Palestinians in the West Bank, aimed at annexation and forced displacement.

Hamas further asserted that the intensifying military campaign, particularly in northern West Bank governorates, proves that “resistance remains the only natural and legitimate response” to the occupation’s “crimes and ongoing aggression.”

Local sources reported that Israeli forces stormed Jenin on Thursday, where an undercover unit surrounded a house in the Jabal Abu Dhuhair neighborhood and detained one youth inside, beating him severely.

As the two young men, identified as Youssef Darwish and Montaser Wardeh, attempted to surrender by exiting the house, Israeli soldiers forced them back inside and opened fire at close range, killing them instantly.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the General Authority of Civil Affairs confirmed the deaths of Montasir Billah Mahmoud Qassem Abdullah, 26, and Youssef Ali Youssef Asasa, 37, whose bodies were seized by Israeli forces in the Abu Thahir mountain area.

Local sources added that an Israeli special unit infiltrated the Jabal Abu Thahir neighborhood, surrounded a home, and physically assaulted one of the young men inside.

During the siege, the two youths tried to surrender, but Israeli soldiers forced them back into the house and shot them directly, killing them on the spot.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the shooting occurred at very close range, indicating a deliberate extrajudicial execution without any exchange of fire or threat posed by the victims.

Later, the Israeli army admitted responsibility for the killings and claimed it had opened an investigation into the soldiers’ conduct, noting that the victims had been in the process of surrendering—a statement seen as an attempt to reduce backlash.

Earlier that same day, another Palestinian was reported killed during the military siege of a home in the Jenin area.

