Analysis: How’s Iran Infiltrating the Deepest Israeli Society Layers?

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent rise in spy arrests in Israel, including the prosecution of several suspects in Tel Aviv for charges of collaborating with Iran, reveals that the shadow of war between the two sides persists, even after their latest direct conflict.

Recently, a 21-year-old soldier named Rafael Roveni was arrested for charges of spying for Iran, once again raising the issue of Iran's intelligence infiltration of the Israeli security and military body.

Last week, the Times of Israel reported arrest of a young man who had alleged linked to an Iranian intelligence agent, sending him videos from locations near his home, a bus station, and a shopping center in southern Israel. Israeli sources claimed that this Israeli military personnel had sent the Iranian side an image of his military ID card and provided data from the military base where he was serving. Reports suggest that he was serving in one of the most sensitive military locations of Israel in Hatzerim, raising concerns about large-scale Iranian intelligence influence among the Israelis.

Iran's infiltration into sensitive sites

Israel's Channel 15 has acknowledged that Iranian intelligence has successfully penetrated some of the military's most sensitive facilities, including a strategic Israeli air force base. The channel's reporter revealed that a recently detained soldier, Rafael Roveni, was stationed at Hatzerim Airbase, a key strategic installation.

According to the report, Roveni had been in long-term contact with Iranian agents and was conducting espionage on their behalf.

The journalist stated that Roveni expressed no remorse for compromising the regime's security, allegedly declaring he was "willing to do anything for money." Citing Israeli security officials, Channel 15 also issued a stark warning about Iran's "extensive infiltration" into Israel's military structure. The report indicated that in recent months, approximately 50 indictments have been filed in espionage cases, at least five of which involve soldiers within the Israeli military.

Admitting to Iran's infiltration

A report from The Washington Institute has documented at least 35 operations carried out by Israeli nationals recruited by Iran within the occupied territories. These Iran-affiliated operatives did not just gather preliminary intelligence on military bases, government officials, and Israeli nuclear scientists, but also they acted as a secure channel, transferring Iran's requested intelligence from Tel Aviv to Tehran.

According to the report, Iran primarily recruits its desired assets online, using platforms like Telegram, WhatsApp, and other social media within the occupied territories. The study adds that the recruitment of these Iran-linked operatives in Israel capitalizes on financial incentives for Israelis, while social rifts within Israeli society have further facilitated Iran's ability to exploit its citizens. Of the 35 identified Iran-linked operatives in Israel, at least 20 were reportedly recruited with financial promises, often involving cryptocurrency payments.

In total, The Washington Institute has documented 39 Iran-linked security operations in Israel from 2013 to 2025. 31 of these cases involved Israeli citizens, with the remainder involving Palestinian or other non-Israeli nationals.

Several of these Iranian security operations in Israel involved multiple participants, with the total number of Israeli individuals across the 31 cases exceeding 45. The age of these operatives varied widely, from 13 to 73 years old, with more than half being in their teens or twenties.

Israeli concerns

The rising rates of counter-security activities in Israel itself raised the voice of the Israeli officials. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich defended executing Iran's spies under the new anti-terrorism law.

Last week, Channel 12, revealed a critical security case in Israel, reporting that Shimon Azrazer, 27, was accused of cooperating with Iranian intelligence since at least last year. The report adds that probe has been conducted by Shin Bet.

According to Israeli regime officials, the suspect was in direct contact with Iranian agents. The charges include transmitting images and locations of the Israeli military's bases and sensitive sites within the occupied territories to Iran.

Earlier, the Israeli army's radio claimed that the regime's intelligence agencies have detained dozens of Israelis on suspicion of collaborating with Iran since the start of the Gaza war.

In a commentary published in the Maariv newspaper, Liraz Margalit, a researcher at Reichman University, analyzed the motivations for collaborating with Iran within Israeli society. She wrote that Iran does not recruit spies randomly but instead works to build a comprehensive psychological profile to recruit individuals aligned with their objectives. This process involves specific characteristics and indicators that can vary from person to person.

While many believe money is the primary motivation for cooperating with Iran, this Israeli researcher states it is not the only one. Emotional and psychological needs, such as filling a void, a desire for excitement, and a search for a sense of purpose and effectiveness, all play a role in the recruitment process.

Margalit further maintained that individuals who agree to collaborate with a hostile country are often motivated by a desire to break free from a monotonous life and seek thrill. Alternatively, those with problematic relationships with parents or friends, or who feel marginalized, are often seeking a sense of self-worth and significance.

Margalit concludes by noting that these cases underscore a fundamental truth in the world of espionage: Despite modern technology and advanced methods, the weakest link will always be the human element. Ultimately, human desires, whether for excitement, a sense of purpose, or financial gain, are what ultimately enable the recruitment of spies.



/129