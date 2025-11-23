Cultural Oasis Program Holds 38th Edition in Karbala (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Family Culture Centre, affiliated with the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, organized the thirty-eighth edition of the “Cultural Oasis” program.

Ms. Sarah Al-Haffar, the center’s official, stated: “The thirty-eighth edition of the ‘Cultural Oasis’ program was held to enhance psychological and cultural awareness among women. The event took place at the Sayeda az-Zahra (peace be upon her) Hussainiya in the holy city of Karbala.”

She added: “The communication approach of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) is impactful even before raising the voice. Therefore, we strive to convey this method to women through practical programs that address their needs and strengthen family stability and cohesion.”

Mrs. Naba Al-Haidari delivered a lecture titled “Family Communication,” covering topics such as types of communication, the influence of style and tone in creating cordial messages, and the Quranic foundations that refine discourse and guide it toward peace and understanding. She also shared practical strategies for managing family conflicts and promoting harmony.

The program also featured a knowledge competition led by Mrs. Zahra Naama, with participation from housewives interested in Quranic studies and developing communication skills within their family environment.

/129