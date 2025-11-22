Sunni Cleric Stresses Unity as Shield Against Enemies of Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: Akhund Goldi Kamali, Principal of Khademiyeh School in North Khorasan, Iran, emphasized the importance of strengthening the unity of the Ummah and avoiding trivial disputes. He stated: “Unity and rapprochement are common principles shared by all Islamic schools of thought and even by all divine religions. The significance of unity lies in forming collective positions and joint responses against the enemies of Islam.”

Kamali explained that minor differences should not hinder unity, as they are not fundamental and cannot prevent the realization of a united Ummah or the consolidation of solidarity among Muslims.

The Sunni scholar stressed: “The sworn enemies of the Islamic world have a serious issue with unity. Their aim is to strike at the very roots of Islam so that no trace remains. However, as long as unity and rapprochement exist among our religious brothers and sisters, their blind efforts will fail.”

He added: “One of the enemies’ strategies is to create divisions among Muslim nations to weaken solidarity. Therefore, safeguarding the territorial integrity of Islamic countries and preserving beliefs and values are essential principles for maintaining unity.”

In conclusion, Kamali highlighted: “Through the guidance of strong, courageous, and compassionate leadership, our beloved Islamic Iran has overcome many conspiracies and fostered unity. We must remain vigilant regarding regional and global developments so that unity is not taken away from the Islamic Ummah.”

