Israeli Forces Martyr Two Palestinian Teens in Kafr Aqab Raid

AhlulBayt News Agency: Two Palestinians, a teenager and a child, were shot martyred by Israeli forces early Friday morning in the town of Kafr Aqab, located north of Occupied Jerusalem.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the victims were identified as Amr Khaled Ahmed Al-Marboo, 18, and Sami Ibrahim Sami Mshayekh, 16.

Before the official announcement, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its medical teams treated two critical gunshot injuries in Kafr Aqab, including one to the chest.

Local sources stated that Israeli forces raided the town, positioned snipers in several areas, and opened live fire on residents, killing two and injuring another.

