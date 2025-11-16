Yayasan Restu To Build Quran Transcription And Islamic Arts Centre In Gaza City

AhlulBayt News Agency: Yayasan Restu, through its Ops Ihsan initiative, announced plans to build a Quran transcription and Islamic arts center in Gaza City, aiming to contribute to Gaza’s reconstruction through Palestinian knowledge, arts, and culture.

Ops Ihsan chairman Jismi Johari stated that the project, carried out in collaboration with Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR), Muslim Care Malaysia, and Haluan, will be funded through public waqf (charitable endowment) donations, with an estimated cost of RM10 million.

“RM10 million is the projected total cost for construction, educational and training programs for transcribers, preparation of materials, and other requirements. Courses in Islamic calligraphy and Quran transcription will commence once a suitable location in Gaza City is secured,” Johari explained.

He added, “This project also seeks to create job opportunities for the people of Gaza and establish a center with facilities such as classes, courses, and a library, while preserving Palestinian arts and culture.”

Johari, who also serves as MAHAR president, emphasized that the project is not merely a building but a symbol of faith and proof that Gaza’s reconstruction must begin with the hearts and culture of its people.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Restu executive chairman Abdul Latif Mirasa announced that 100,000 copies of the Quran will initially be published by Nasyrul Quran in Putrajaya and delivered to Gaza.

“This is how we continue to stand with Gaza—not only through aid missions but by building a foundation for education and the arts for future generations. We welcome collaboration and support from organizations and the public to ensure the success of this project,” he said.

The construction of the Quran transcription center is also being carried out in partnership with Abdul Rahman, a Gaza resident who studied Quran transcription at Kolej Restu in Shah Alam and is now based in Gaza.

/129