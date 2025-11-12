Grid Manufacturing Department showcases experience in producing grids and doors for holy shrines (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The department responsible for manufacturing the grids and doors of holy shrines presented its expertise to participants in the weekly central program held at the Al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine.

This program is organized by the Development and Sustainable Development Department of the shrine.

Program coordinator Mr. Ahmed Jahil stated, “The Grid Manufacturing Department welcomed participants from the weekly central program and introduced them to the department’s key operations, which are divided into six specialized sections: engraving, carpentry, CNC milling, turning, goldsmithing and handicrafts, and administrative.”

Mr. Samir Lotfi, head of the carpentry section, explained, “We provided a detailed technical overview of our work and the high-quality materials we use,” noting that “participants were introduced to the techniques for processing aged Burmese teak wood, regarded as one of the finest materials in Islamic craftsmanship.”

He added, “The showcased works included previous projects such as the grids of the shrines of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas and Lady Zaynab (peace be upon them), which reflect precision and a blend of traditional artistry with modern technology.”

