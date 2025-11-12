Al-Shifa director: Organs stolen from mutilated bodies of Gaza martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, has disclosed harrowing details after receiving a new group of bodies belonging to martyrs who were abducted by Israeli forces during the war on Gaza. He confirmed that organs had been removed from the bodies.

In a press statement, Dr. Abu Salmiya said, “The martyrs whose bodies were returned via the Red Cross arrived mutilated and disfigured.”

He added that testimonies from medical personnel unanimously confirm that organs were stolen from the bodies of the martyrs.

