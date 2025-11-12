  1. Home
Al-Shifa director: Organs stolen from mutilated bodies of Gaza martyrs

12 November 2025
Al-Shifa director: Organs stolen from mutilated bodies of Gaza martyrs

Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya reported that bodies of Palestinian martyrs returned via the Red Cross were mutilated and missing organs. Medical staff confirmed organ theft by Israeli forces. The victims had been abducted during the war on Gaza.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Muhammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, has disclosed harrowing details after receiving a new group of bodies belonging to martyrs who were abducted by Israeli forces during the war on Gaza. He confirmed that organs had been removed from the bodies.

In a press statement, Dr. Abu Salmiya said, “The martyrs whose bodies were returned via the Red Cross arrived mutilated and disfigured.”

He added that testimonies from medical personnel unanimously confirm that organs were stolen from the bodies of the martyrs.

