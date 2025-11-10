Unexploded Israeli ordnance kills second child in less than 24 hours

AhlulBayt News Agency: A second Palestinian child was killed in the Gaza Strip after an unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli army detonated, medical sources said on Sunday.

Nasser Medical Complex confirmed that a child was killed due to the explosion of an object left behind by the Israeli occupation forces in the city of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

Another child was also reportedly killed on Saturday evening after an explosive remnant of war detonated near the Hamad City area in northwestern Khan Yunis.

The Rapid Response Directorate in Gaza had previously warned, last Wednesday, that unexploded munitions used by the Israeli army during attacks on Gaza continue to pose a grave threat to Palestinians.

Although a ceasefire has halted active hostilities, remnants of the war left by Israeli forces are still claiming lives.

According to Palestinian center for human rights’ data, 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets remain scattered across Gaza. It also noted that the entry of equipment for demining operations has not been permitted.

Gaza, now resembling an open minefield, poses particular danger to children who are the most vulnerable group because they are often unaware of the deadly risks the munitions pose.



/129