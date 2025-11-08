Chicago Mayor Urges UN Probe into US Human Rights Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to investigate what he described as a deepening human rights crisis in the United States, where even basic international obligations are being disregarded.

“This administration seeks to evade scrutiny for its violations of human rights—just as it has sought to evade accountability for its actions in cities like mine,” Johnson said on Friday.

He urged the UN to apply the same standards of accountability to the United States as it does to other countries.

“We cannot do this alone,” Johnson stated. “That is why I call on this Council to hold the federal government of the United States to the same standards of accountability you apply elsewhere in the world. No country should be above international law. Human rights are universal—or they are meaningless.”

Johnson cited examples of alleged violations under the administration of President Donald Trump, including the deployment of the National Guard in urban areas, the militarization of police forces, and aggressive immigration enforcement.

He argued that these actions represent serious setbacks that warrant investigation by the UN council.

Chicago and other major cities have faced prolonged federal military operations targeting undocumented immigrants, including the use of tear gas against protesters and the forced removal of parents during school pickups.

Johnson also condemned federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, saying such policies have worsened food insecurity. “As someone with firsthand experience, I can tell you how humiliating it is when you open the refrigerator and there is nothing to eat,” he said.

“In the wealthiest country in the world, there is no reason why our federal government should allow hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans to go hungry,” he added.

He further criticized federal immigration raids, accusing agents of violently separating families and detaining children.

“In Chicago, we live with the consequences of that moral failure every day—families torn apart by immigration raids that have targeted daycare teachers, ride-share drivers, and restaurant cooks. These are honest, hardworking, law-abiding individuals who contribute to the soul of Chicago and literally make our city run.”

Johnson reaffirmed the city’s commitment to immigrant protection through the Welcoming City Ordinance and grassroots “Rapid Response” networks.

He concluded by inviting UN officials to visit Chicago and witness the impact of these policies firsthand.

