Armed Forces vow crushing response to any threat against Islamic Republic

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Staff of the Armed Forces has declared that the Zionist regime and its primary supporter, the United States, will not dare to resume aggression against Iranian territory due to the elevated state of readiness of Iran’s military forces.

In a statement released on Monday, marking the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, the General Staff accused the United States of persistently violating the rights of the Iranian people. It cited Washington’s direct attack on Iranian soil and its unequivocal support for the 12-day war launched by Israel in June as factors that have heightened the Iranian nation’s awareness and resistance.

The statement labeled the United States and the Zionist regime as “the main centers of sedition in the world,” asserting that they are now attempting to achieve through psychological warfare and media manipulation what they failed to accomplish militarily.

According to the General Staff, the “painful blows and successive defeats” suffered by the enemies—combined with the unity of the Iranian people, the Armed Forces’ preparedness, and the divine guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution—have stripped adversaries of the capacity to threaten Iran’s security.

The statement concluded by reaffirming that Iran’s Armed Forces are fully prepared to deliver a swift and crushing response to any act of hostility or threat against the Islamic Republic.

