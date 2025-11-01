Israeli Peace Narrative Enables Unchecked Violations in Gaza and Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: At the heart of the Zionist enemy’s strategy in southern Lebanon and Gaza lies a calculated approach: it seeks no renewed, mutual war — it can no longer bear such a conflict or its consequences. Instead, it pursues a one-sided campaign, waged strictly on its own terms, to achieve all its objectives. But how can it accomplish this, and what are the plans behind it?

He observes that the other side consistently displays — and reaffirms — its commitment to the agreement and to peace, insisting that it does not want war or fighting and will never return to it.

Thus, he presents himself to the world as if he is being drawn back into war, seemingly eager for it, were it not for the binding circumstances of the agreement, the mediators, and the other party’s steadfast commitment to the ceasefire — all of which he skillfully exploits. This dynamic pushes everyone to cling even more tightly to peace efforts and the ceasefire agreement, insisting on avoiding any return to war or any action that might justify it.

By doing so, he secures for himself — with the cooperation of all sides — the opportunity, protection, and safety he needs to carry out his aggression freely and calmly, under what others and the mediators conveniently describe as mere “violations.” He then proceeds to kill, destroy, and target whomever he wishes, however he wishes, and whenever he wishes — without facing any meaningful response or suffering significant losses.

Meanwhile, others continue to track these “violations,” compile reports and statistics, and issue appeals and pleas. At this point, the United States and its allies step in to reassure everyone that the war has ended and will not return, that the ceasefire holds, and that the truce remains in effect.

Yet, behind these reassurances, he continues his crimes and aggression at minimal cost — losses barely exceeding those of launching and landing missiles or aircraft. Everyone insists: the war has ended, peace efforts continue, and these are merely security breaches that must be stopped. They warn against handing the enemy any pretext to reignite the fires of war — a war whose justifications and pretexts he could always manufacture, and which he does not truly need in the first place.

In this way, all sides unwittingly grant him the perfect cover: the freedom to execute his aggressive plans, achieve his criminal objectives, and evade the full weight of anger, condemnation, and accountability.

Written in Arabic by Dr. Fadel Al-Sharqi



