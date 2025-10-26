Islam Preserved by Enslaved Africans in the Americas

AhlulBayt News Agency: A recent report reveals that nearly one-third of Africans forcibly transported to the Americas were Muslim, many of whom possessed extensive knowledge of Islamic governance, education, and social systems. Despite harsh conditions and systematic attempts to Christianize enslaved populations, these individuals preserved their faith through secret prayer, fasting, Quranic memorization, and hidden religious writings.

Islam as a Framework for Dignity and Defiance

The report emphasizes that Islamic teachings provided enslaved Muslims with a moral and legal framework that challenged the oppressive laws imposed by slaveholders. Scholar Richard Brent Turner argues that Islam empowered African Muslims to redefine their identity and maintain spiritual superiority over their captors.

“Rather than assimilating into the dominant culture,” Turner explains, “many African Muslims retained their religious integrity and self-worth through Islamic principles.”

Some even participated in organized resistance, using Arabic for covert communication and relying on Islamic jurisprudence to guide their daily lives.

Historical Figures and Enduring Legacy

The report highlights figures such as Omar ibn Said and Bilali Muhammad, who upheld Islamic traditions under slavery and passed them on to future generations. Their resilience demonstrates how Islam served as a shield against cultural erasure and a source of empowerment.

“Islam was not merely a religion—it was a lifeline,” the report concludes. “A means of reclaiming identity, preserving ethics, and asserting human dignity in the face of centuries of oppression.”

