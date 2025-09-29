Engineering Projects of Al-Abbas shrine carry out construction in Al-Zaki Hospital project

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to carry out the construction and engineering works for the Al-Zaki Specialised Hospital project in Babil Governorate.

The supervisor of civil works, Engineer Zaid Hamid, said that "the ongoing works have reached advanced stages, where excavation and backfilling with clean soil and compaction works have commenced within the project's infrastructure, alongside the continued extension of sewage networks, according to the engineering designs specific to the health facilities."

He added that "the work included the completion of wall and floor coverings inside the patient rooms, corridors, consultation clinics, and emergency department, using porcelain for the floors, in addition to using gypsum for wall finishing," pointing out that "the work on cladding the building facades with Frontac (HPL) material, which is characterised by high thermal insulation and durability properties, is ongoing, as well as the installation of the hospital's windows and special glass, which enhances thermal and sound insulation efficiency and provides a suitable internal environment for patients and staff."

Hamid added that "the current stages of the project also witness the continued installation of wooden doors inside the wards and corridors, as well as the cladding of the walls with ceramic tiles in the laboratory, dialysis unit, and kitchen, using high-quality materials that are resistant to moisture and heat."



/129