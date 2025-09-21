Ilhan Omar defies Trump’s attack with proud message from Islam on X

AhlulBayt News Agency: Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar responded firmly to President Donald Trump’s Thursday remarks targeting her Somali background and personal life. She posted on X, expressing pride in her Muslim and Somali heritage as well as her American identity.

At 06:04 am IST on September 20, 2025, Omar posted a message following Trump’s Truth Social post in which he called her “SCUM” and repeated a disproven rumor about her marriage. Omar wrote that she is proud of her faith, origin, and citizenship, adding, “None of you can change that… Drink some water and touch grass.”

The post quickly gained traction, receiving over 44,000 likes, 3,800 reposts, and nearly 1 million views. It drew strong support from her allies and criticism from conservative circles. Trump’s earlier post had described Somalia as a nation plagued by poverty and terrorism, questioning Omar’s role in shaping U.S. policy.

Omar, who represents Minnesota and is among the first Muslim women in Congress, has been a frequent target of Trump’s attacks, including his 2019 call for her deportation. Her latest response reflects her continued resistance to racism and political hostility.

The exchange comes amid heightened partisan tensions, with Trump’s post reinforcing a failed Republican attempt to censure Omar last week over her remarks about the assassination of a conservative activist.



