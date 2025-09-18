Iran calls on ILO to take lead in global actions against Israeli crimes in Gaza

The deputy head of the Judiciary for international affairs and secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, Nasser Seraj, has called on the International Labour Organization (ILO) to use its capacity to protest against the Israeli crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Seraj, who has traveled to Geneva to attend the 60th session of the Human Rights Council, made the plea during a meeting with ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo on Wednesday.

Referring to the painful situation of Palestinian workers and employers in Gaza, he stated that "almost nothing is left of Palestinian businesses” in the war-ravaged territory.

Iran’s top human rights official commended the ILO chief and his colleagues for their courageous step in preparing detailed reports on the deplorable situation of Palestinian businesses, emphasizing that the UN agency should use its platform to protest “genocide and ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians.

He went on pointing out illegal oppressive sanctions on Iran and their devastating impacts on the livelihoods of millions of employees and employers, saying “the heaviest burden of the sanctions falls on the shoulders of the workers.

Recalling the recent Israeli-imposed war, he underscored that sanctions-hit Iranian workers, as “the owners of the Islamic Revolution,” defended the country by sacrificing their lives and property.

The ILO chief expressed deep concern and regret over the situation in Gaza, outlining the organization's measures to support Palestinian workers and businesses, while also hailing the efforts of the Iranian delegation at the ILO to defend the rights of Palestinian workers

Hongbo, recalling that Iran is a founding member of the IL Organization in 1919, emphasized the expansion of technical, advisory, and educational cooperation between the two sides within the framework of international labor conventions.