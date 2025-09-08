Gaza doctors refuse to abandon patients under fire

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir al-Bursh, director of Gaza’s health ministry, confirmed that doctors and medical staff in Gaza City hospitals have chosen to remain at their posts, staying beside children and patients in intensive care units.

Speaking to Al Jazeera satellite channel on Sunday, Dr. Bursh stated, “There are more than 200 patients in intensive care who rely on life-support machines and artificial respiration. Evacuating them would mean certain death.”

He added, “If the Israeli occupation wants to kill us and our patients, so be it. We will not leave our hospitals or abandon our patients under any circumstances, because the alternative is death.”

Dr. Bursh called for urgent protection of hospitals and healthcare workers in Gaza, in accordance with the Fourth Geneva Convention and international treaties.

/129