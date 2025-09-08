Israeli army destroyed, damaged over 150 buildings in one day

AhlulBayt News Agency: Since dawn on Sunday, the Israeli occupation army has completely destroyed over 50 buildings and partially damaged around 100 others, including high-rise structures sheltering thousands of civilians, according to Gaza’s civil defense service.

Civil defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal stated that the Israeli army deliberately targets buildings surrounded by tents and shelter centers. He added that more than 200 tents were destroyed due to bombings near these structures.

Basal further reported that Sunday’s attacks on Gaza City targeted the few remaining mosques and sports facilities.

He noted that civil defense teams received emergency calls from citizens trapped under rubble in the al-Zarqa area of the al-Tuffah neighborhood, following an Israeli strike on a building without prior warning.

Basal said civil defense workers are severely exhausted due to the intensity of the bombardment, describing Sunday as one of “the most difficult days of the war” since it resumed on March 18, 2025.

He urged the international community to take immediate action to stop Israel’s ongoing massacres in Gaza City.

/129