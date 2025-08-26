Contest held to select Iran’s representatives in 7th Int’l Quran competition for Muslim students

AhlulBayt News Agency: The selection stage of the 7th International Quran Competition for Muslim Students in Iran was held at the Iranian Academics’ Quranic Organization on Tuesday.

The participants competed in the categories of memorization of the entire Quran and recitation.

Five prominent Quran experts attended the studio of the organization in Tehran to judge the event in person and via live video link.

Mohammad Hossein Saeedian, Abbas Imamjomeh, Moataz Aghaei, Saeed Rahmani, and Mohsen Yarahmadi, were in charge of judging.

The contenders in the category of memorization were Musa Motamedi, Milad Asheghi, Mohsen Mohammadi, Mohammad Javad Delfani, Mohammad Hossein Behzadfar, Mohammad Mehdi Rezaei and Mohammad Rasoul Takbiri.

In recitation, there were four contestants: Mohammad Hossein Qasrizadeh, Mostafa Qassemi, Mehdi Shayegh and Mohammad Mehdi Kahkeshan.

The International Quran Competition for Muslim Students is organized by the Iranian Academics’ Quranic Organization under the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (ACECR).

Launched in 2006, it remains the only global Quranic competition dedicated specifically to Muslim students.



