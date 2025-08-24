Editorial: A Constitution Tailored to Abbas

In the midst of the fiercest colonial offensive against our people, when the West Bank is being devoured by settlements dividing its north and south, when Jerusalem and the Holy Sites are under continuous siege, and when the occupation seeks to impose absolute sovereignty over every valley, every mountain, and every corner of our land, President Mahmoud Abbas solemnly announces the creation of a "Temporary Constitution Formulation Committee."

What good is a "temporary" constitution when the very existence of Palestine is at stake? This decree does not respond to a vision of liberation or a national strategy, but to the need to perpetuate a worn-out and personalistic political system, designed to prolong the life of a Palestinian National Authority that has lost legitimacy and clings to its bureaucracy while the people bleed.

Instead of declaring a state of nafir (general mobilization), unleashing the resistance forces, and clearly announcing the definitive break with the Oslo Accords—which the occupation itself has buried—Abbas prefers to talk about hypothetical elections, committees, and constitutions tailored to his needs. This political theater fools no one: it's about buying time, giving the appearance of institutionality while Israel accelerates the largest settlement project in history, separating entire regions and planting caravans and settlers on every hill.

The Palestinian cause no longer needs decorative committees or temporary constitutions serving one man. It needs real national unity, organized resistance, and a leadership that isn't afraid to definitively break with the false promise of a two-state solution. The enemy has already shown it doesn't believe in that solution, and it says so openly with every demolition, every land confiscation, and every colonial expansion.

Therefore, insisting on elections under occupation and on an interim constitution is nothing more than a flight forward: Abbas's policy of escape. What the historic moment demands today is not bureaucratic decrees, but a national decision: declaring the failure of Oslo, reclaiming legitimacy from the people, and preparing a liberation strategy.

The Constitution Palestine needs is not one drafted by a temporary committee, but one that embodies resistance and unity on the ground, with the blood, dignity, and voice of a people who will never accept being erased.