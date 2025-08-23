Imam Khamenei’s message of condolence following the passing of Mr. Ahmad Tavakkoli

The text of the Leader’s message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

I offer my condolences on the passing of the sincere, devoted fighter, Mr. Ahmad Tavakoli (may God’s mercy be upon him), to his esteemed family, friends, and colleagues. The sincere efforts of this active mujahid in the Parliament, government, and other Revolutionary centers are something that won't be forgotten by those who knew him.

May God's mercy and grace be upon him.

Sayyid Ali Khamenei



