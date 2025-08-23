Ziyaraat Imam Al-Rida

I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and His Messenger, verily, he is the Lord of the ancients and
the moderns, verily, he is the head of the Prophets and the Messengers.
O Allah send blessings on Muhammad, Thy servant, Thy Messenger and Thy
Prophet, the chief of all that has been created by Thee, blessings
which no one is able to measure other than Thee. O Allah send blessings
on the Ameer ul Moomineen, Ali ibna Abi Talib, Thy servant, the
brother of Thy Messenger, whom Thou elected to have Thy Knowledge,
made him a guide to show the right path to those of Thy servants who
want to be led aright, an evident proof for those who pay careful
attention to Thy Message, he managed the affairs of the religion
according to Thy system of justice, made application of Thy commands
to settle the issues which cropped up among the people, and let Thy
will and command rule supreme in all matters; peace be on him, also
mercy and blessings of Allah. O Allah send blessings on Fatimah, the
daughter of Thy Prophet, the wife of Thy friend, the mother of the two
sons, Hasan and Husayn, the prime leaders of the people of Paradise,
she is pure, purified, pious, content, wise leader of all the women of the Paradise,
blessings which no one is able to measure other than
Thee. O Allah send blessings on Hasan and Husayn, the two sons of Thy
Prophet, the prime leaders of the people of Paradise, Thy established
authority among the people, Thy two evident proofs for those who pay
careful attention to Thy Message, who managed the affairs of the
religion according to Thy system of justice, and made application of
Thy commands to settle the issues which cropped up among the people.
O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Husayn, Thy servant, Thy established
authority among the people, Thy evident proof for those who pay
careful attention to Thy Message, who managed the affairs of the
religion according to Thy system of justice,and made application of
Thy commands to settle the issues which cropped up among the people,
the Lord among Thy adorers. O Allah send blessings on Muhammad bin Ali,
Thy servant, Thy represenative in the earth, the deeply versed in the
knowledge of Prophets. O Allah send blessings on Ja"far bin Muhammad,
the truthful, Thy servant, the defender of Thy religion, Thy decisive
argument over the mankind,the truthful, the just. O Allah send
blessings on Moosa bin Ja"far, Thy upright servant, Thy approved
spokesman among Thy people, Thy decisive argument over the mankind.
O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Moosa who pleased Thee most, the
chosen, Thy servant, the defender of Thy religion, rightly and justly
established by Thee as an authority who made earnest presentation of
arguments to promote Thy religion which is the religion of his
truthful ancestors, blessings which no one is able to measure other
than Thee. O Allah send blessings on Muhammad bin Ali, Thy servant,Thy
chosen representative, appointed by Thy command, who invited people
unto Thy path. O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Muhammad, Thy servant,
the defender of Thy religion. O Allah send blessings on Hasan bin
Ali who put Thy system into practice, the established authority among
the people, Thy demonstrator who carried out the mission of Thy
Prophet, Thy witness over the mankind, distinguished with Thy
excellence, who reminded people to obey Thee and Thy Messenger. Thy
blessings be on all of them. O Allah send blessings on Thy
demonstrator, Thy established representative among the people,perfect,
growing and everlasting blessings, expedite his arrival and help him,
let us be with him in this world and in the Hereafter. O Allah I seek
Thy nearness through my love for them. I make friends with their
friends, I oppose their enemies, so, on account of them, give me good
of this world and the Hereafter. keep away from me the evil of this
world and the Hereafter, the dreadful fright on the Day of Judgement.
Peace be on you, O the representative of Allah! Peace be on you, O the
evident proof of Allah! Peace be on you, O the light of Allah in the
darkness of this (ignorant) world! Peace be on you, O the mainstay of
the religion! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Adam, the sincerely
attached friend of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Nooh,
the Prophet of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ibrahim, the
intimate friend of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ismaeel,
the sacrifice offered to Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of
Moosa, who spoke to Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Eesaa,
who received mercy, joy and ease from Allah! Peace be on you, O the
Inheritor of Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah! Peace be on you, O the
Inheritor of the Ameer ul Moomineen, the representative of Allah, the
executor of the will of the Messenger of the Lord of the worlds! Peace
be on you, O the Inheritor of Faatimah , Zahra! Peace be on you, O the
Inheritor of Hasan and Husayn, the prime leaders of the people of the
Paradise! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ali bin Husayn, the
pride of the worshippers! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Muhammad
bin Ali, the deeply versed in the wisdom of the ancients and the
moderns! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ja"far bin Muhammad, the
truthful, the virtuous! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Moosa bin
Ja"far! Peace be on you, O the faithful witness of the truth, the
martyr! Peace be on you, O the virtuous and pious guardian! I bear
witness that, verily, you established the prayers, gave the prescribed
share to the needy, commanded to do that which is right and lawful,
not to do that which is wrong and unlawful, sincerely served Allah,
till the inevitable came unto you. Peace be on you, O Abal Hasan, and
mercy and blessings of Allah be on you. O Allah I had left my place of
domicile to go towards Thee, and crossed many a town in the hope of
getting Thy mercy, therefore, do not disappoint me, do not send me
away without awarding that which I need, have mercy on my restless
agitation near the son of Thy Messenger"s brother,Thy blessings be on
him and on his children. My father and mother are at your disposal O
my Mawlaa! I have come to visit you, adore you and take refuge with
you from the excesses I indulged into, from the burden of sins I carry
on my back, so, in the day of distress, be my advocate before Allah,
because you enjoy special privileges in the presence of Allah, and He
shows respect for you and brings honour to you. O Allah I seek Thy
nearness through my love and friendship for them (the Ahl ul Bayt), I
love each and every one of them, from the first to the last, and avoid
intimate association with anyone other than the Ahlul Bayt. curse of
Allah be on those who subverted Thy "Favour" suspected Thy Prophet to
be guilty of falsehood, denied Thy revelation, laughed at Thy
representatives, and gave preference to nonentities over the "Aali
Muhammad. O Allah I seek Thy nearness by calling down curses on them,
I keep myself aloof from them, in this world and in the Hereafter, O
Beneficent! Blessings of Allah be on you, O Abal Hasan! Blessings of
Allah be on your soul and your body! You suffered patiently and
exercised self-control, (although) You were truthful and Your
truthfulness had been confirmed; Allah destroyed him who gave the
orders to kill You, and him who carried it out.
Ziyaraat Imam Rida (A.S)
I bear witness that there is no god save Allah, the One; and there is no partner to share with Him.
