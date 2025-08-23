  1. Home
  2. Cultural
  3. Ahlul Bayt (AS)

Ziyaraat Imam Al-Rida

23 August 2025 - 10:43
News ID: 1719343
Source: Abna24
Ziyaraat Imam Al-Rida

Ziyaraat Imam Rida (A.S)
I bear witness that there is no god save Allah, the One; and there is no partner to share with Him.


I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and His Messenger, verily, he is the Lord of the ancients and

the moderns, verily, he is the head of the Prophets and the Messengers.

O Allah send blessings on Muhammad, Thy servant, Thy Messenger and Thy

Prophet, the chief of all that has been created by Thee, blessings

which no one is able to measure other than Thee. O Allah send blessings

on the Ameer ul Moomineen, Ali ibna Abi Talib, Thy servant, the

brother of Thy Messenger, whom Thou elected to have Thy Knowledge,

made him a guide to show the right path to those of Thy servants who

want to be led aright, an evident proof for those who pay careful

attention to Thy Message, he managed the affairs of the religion

according to Thy system of justice, made application of Thy commands

to settle the issues which cropped up among the people, and let Thy

will and command rule supreme in all matters; peace be on him, also

mercy and blessings of Allah. O Allah send blessings on Fatimah, the

daughter of Thy Prophet, the wife of Thy friend, the mother of the two

sons, Hasan and Husayn, the prime leaders of the people of Paradise,

she is pure, purified, pious, content, wise leader of all the women of the Paradise,

blessings which no one is able to measure other than

Thee. O Allah send blessings on Hasan and Husayn, the two sons of Thy

Prophet, the prime leaders of the people of Paradise, Thy established

authority among the people, Thy two evident proofs for those who pay

careful attention to Thy Message, who managed the affairs of the

religion according to Thy system of justice, and made application of

Thy commands to settle the issues which cropped up among the people.

O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Husayn, Thy servant, Thy established

authority among the people, Thy evident proof for those who pay

careful attention to Thy Message, who managed the affairs of the

religion according to Thy system of justice,and made application of

Thy commands to settle the issues which cropped up among the people,

the Lord among Thy adorers. O Allah send blessings on Muhammad bin Ali,

Thy servant, Thy represenative in the earth, the deeply versed in the

knowledge of Prophets. O Allah send blessings on Ja"far bin Muhammad,

the truthful, Thy servant, the defender of Thy religion, Thy decisive

argument over the mankind,the truthful, the just. O Allah send

blessings on Moosa bin Ja"far, Thy upright servant, Thy approved

spokesman among Thy people, Thy decisive argument over the mankind.

O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Moosa who pleased Thee most, the

chosen, Thy servant, the defender of Thy religion, rightly and justly

established by Thee as an authority who made earnest presentation of

arguments to promote Thy religion which is the religion of his

truthful ancestors, blessings which no one is able to measure other

than Thee. O Allah send blessings on Muhammad bin Ali, Thy servant,Thy

chosen representative, appointed by Thy command, who invited people

unto Thy path. O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Muhammad, Thy servant,

the defender of Thy religion. O Allah send blessings on Hasan bin

Ali who put Thy system into practice, the established authority among

the people, Thy demonstrator who carried out the mission of Thy

Prophet, Thy witness over the mankind, distinguished with Thy

excellence, who reminded people to obey Thee and Thy Messenger. Thy

blessings be on all of them. O Allah send blessings on Thy

demonstrator, Thy established representative among the people,perfect,

growing and everlasting blessings, expedite his arrival and help him,

let us be with him in this world and in the Hereafter. O Allah I seek

Thy nearness through my love for them. I make friends with their

friends, I oppose their enemies, so, on account of them, give me good

of this world and the Hereafter. keep away from me the evil of this

world and the Hereafter, the dreadful fright on the Day of Judgement.

Peace be on you, O the representative of Allah! Peace be on you, O the

evident proof of Allah! Peace be on you, O the light of Allah in the

darkness of this (ignorant) world! Peace be on you, O the mainstay of

the religion! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Adam, the sincerely

attached friend of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Nooh,

the Prophet of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ibrahim, the

intimate friend of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ismaeel,

the sacrifice offered to Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of

Moosa, who spoke to Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Eesaa,

who received mercy, joy and ease from Allah! Peace be on you, O the

Inheritor of Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah! Peace be on you, O the

Inheritor of the Ameer ul Moomineen, the representative of Allah, the

executor of the will of the Messenger of the Lord of the worlds! Peace

be on you, O the Inheritor of Faatimah , Zahra! Peace be on you, O the

Inheritor of Hasan and Husayn, the prime leaders of the people of the

Paradise! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ali bin Husayn, the

pride of the worshippers! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Muhammad

bin Ali, the deeply versed in the wisdom of the ancients and the

moderns! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ja"far bin Muhammad, the

truthful, the virtuous! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Moosa bin

Ja"far! Peace be on you, O the faithful witness of the truth, the

martyr! Peace be on you, O the virtuous and pious guardian! I bear

witness that, verily, you established the prayers, gave the prescribed

share to the needy, commanded to do that which is right and lawful,

not to do that which is wrong and unlawful, sincerely served Allah,

till the inevitable came unto you. Peace be on you, O Abal Hasan, and

mercy and blessings of Allah be on you. O Allah I had left my place of

domicile to go towards Thee, and crossed many a town in the hope of

getting Thy mercy, therefore, do not disappoint me, do not send me

away without awarding that which I need, have mercy on my restless

agitation near the son of Thy Messenger"s brother,Thy blessings be on

him and on his children. My father and mother are at your disposal O

my Mawlaa! I have come to visit you, adore you and take refuge with

you from the excesses I indulged into, from the burden of sins I carry

on my back, so, in the day of distress, be my advocate before Allah,

because you enjoy special privileges in the presence of Allah, and He

shows respect for you and brings honour to you. O Allah I seek Thy

nearness through my love and friendship for them (the Ahl ul Bayt), I

love each and every one of them, from the first to the last, and avoid

intimate association with anyone other than the Ahlul Bayt. curse of

Allah be on those who subverted Thy "Favour" suspected Thy Prophet to

be guilty of falsehood, denied Thy revelation, laughed at Thy

representatives, and gave preference to nonentities over the "Aali

Muhammad. O Allah I seek Thy nearness by calling down curses on them,

I keep myself aloof from them, in this world and in the Hereafter, O

Beneficent! Blessings of Allah be on you, O Abal Hasan! Blessings of

Allah be on your soul and your body! You suffered patiently and

exercised self-control, (although) You were truthful and Your

truthfulness had been confirmed; Allah destroyed him who gave the

orders to kill You, and him who carried it out.


/129

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha