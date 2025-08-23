Ziyaraat Imam Al-Rida

Ziyaraat Imam Rida (A.S)

I bear witness that there is no god save Allah, the One; and there is no partner to share with Him.



I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and His Messenger, verily, he is the Lord of the ancients and



the moderns, verily, he is the head of the Prophets and the Messengers.



O Allah send blessings on Muhammad, Thy servant, Thy Messenger and Thy



Prophet, the chief of all that has been created by Thee, blessings



which no one is able to measure other than Thee. O Allah send blessings



on the Ameer ul Moomineen, Ali ibna Abi Talib, Thy servant, the



brother of Thy Messenger, whom Thou elected to have Thy Knowledge,



made him a guide to show the right path to those of Thy servants who



want to be led aright, an evident proof for those who pay careful



attention to Thy Message, he managed the affairs of the religion



according to Thy system of justice, made application of Thy commands



to settle the issues which cropped up among the people, and let Thy



will and command rule supreme in all matters; peace be on him, also



mercy and blessings of Allah. O Allah send blessings on Fatimah, the



daughter of Thy Prophet, the wife of Thy friend, the mother of the two



sons, Hasan and Husayn, the prime leaders of the people of Paradise,



she is pure, purified, pious, content, wise leader of all the women of the Paradise,



blessings which no one is able to measure other than



Thee. O Allah send blessings on Hasan and Husayn, the two sons of Thy



Prophet, the prime leaders of the people of Paradise, Thy established



authority among the people, Thy two evident proofs for those who pay



careful attention to Thy Message, who managed the affairs of the



religion according to Thy system of justice, and made application of



Thy commands to settle the issues which cropped up among the people.



O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Husayn, Thy servant, Thy established



authority among the people, Thy evident proof for those who pay



careful attention to Thy Message, who managed the affairs of the



religion according to Thy system of justice,and made application of



Thy commands to settle the issues which cropped up among the people,



the Lord among Thy adorers. O Allah send blessings on Muhammad bin Ali,



Thy servant, Thy represenative in the earth, the deeply versed in the



knowledge of Prophets. O Allah send blessings on Ja"far bin Muhammad,



the truthful, Thy servant, the defender of Thy religion, Thy decisive



argument over the mankind,the truthful, the just. O Allah send



blessings on Moosa bin Ja"far, Thy upright servant, Thy approved



spokesman among Thy people, Thy decisive argument over the mankind.



O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Moosa who pleased Thee most, the



chosen, Thy servant, the defender of Thy religion, rightly and justly



established by Thee as an authority who made earnest presentation of



arguments to promote Thy religion which is the religion of his



truthful ancestors, blessings which no one is able to measure other



than Thee. O Allah send blessings on Muhammad bin Ali, Thy servant,Thy



chosen representative, appointed by Thy command, who invited people



unto Thy path. O Allah send blessings on Ali bin Muhammad, Thy servant,



the defender of Thy religion. O Allah send blessings on Hasan bin



Ali who put Thy system into practice, the established authority among



the people, Thy demonstrator who carried out the mission of Thy



Prophet, Thy witness over the mankind, distinguished with Thy



excellence, who reminded people to obey Thee and Thy Messenger. Thy



blessings be on all of them. O Allah send blessings on Thy



demonstrator, Thy established representative among the people,perfect,



growing and everlasting blessings, expedite his arrival and help him,



let us be with him in this world and in the Hereafter. O Allah I seek



Thy nearness through my love for them. I make friends with their



friends, I oppose their enemies, so, on account of them, give me good



of this world and the Hereafter. keep away from me the evil of this



world and the Hereafter, the dreadful fright on the Day of Judgement.



Peace be on you, O the representative of Allah! Peace be on you, O the



evident proof of Allah! Peace be on you, O the light of Allah in the



darkness of this (ignorant) world! Peace be on you, O the mainstay of



the religion! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Adam, the sincerely



attached friend of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Nooh,



the Prophet of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ibrahim, the



intimate friend of Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ismaeel,



the sacrifice offered to Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of



Moosa, who spoke to Allah! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Eesaa,



who received mercy, joy and ease from Allah! Peace be on you, O the



Inheritor of Muhammad, the Messenger of Allah! Peace be on you, O the



Inheritor of the Ameer ul Moomineen, the representative of Allah, the



executor of the will of the Messenger of the Lord of the worlds! Peace



be on you, O the Inheritor of Faatimah , Zahra! Peace be on you, O the



Inheritor of Hasan and Husayn, the prime leaders of the people of the



Paradise! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ali bin Husayn, the



pride of the worshippers! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Muhammad



bin Ali, the deeply versed in the wisdom of the ancients and the



moderns! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Ja"far bin Muhammad, the



truthful, the virtuous! Peace be on you, O the Inheritor of Moosa bin



Ja"far! Peace be on you, O the faithful witness of the truth, the



martyr! Peace be on you, O the virtuous and pious guardian! I bear



witness that, verily, you established the prayers, gave the prescribed



share to the needy, commanded to do that which is right and lawful,



not to do that which is wrong and unlawful, sincerely served Allah,



till the inevitable came unto you. Peace be on you, O Abal Hasan, and



mercy and blessings of Allah be on you. O Allah I had left my place of



domicile to go towards Thee, and crossed many a town in the hope of



getting Thy mercy, therefore, do not disappoint me, do not send me



away without awarding that which I need, have mercy on my restless



agitation near the son of Thy Messenger"s brother,Thy blessings be on



him and on his children. My father and mother are at your disposal O



my Mawlaa! I have come to visit you, adore you and take refuge with



you from the excesses I indulged into, from the burden of sins I carry



on my back, so, in the day of distress, be my advocate before Allah,



because you enjoy special privileges in the presence of Allah, and He



shows respect for you and brings honour to you. O Allah I seek Thy



nearness through my love and friendship for them (the Ahl ul Bayt), I



love each and every one of them, from the first to the last, and avoid



intimate association with anyone other than the Ahlul Bayt. curse of



Allah be on those who subverted Thy "Favour" suspected Thy Prophet to



be guilty of falsehood, denied Thy revelation, laughed at Thy



representatives, and gave preference to nonentities over the "Aali



Muhammad. O Allah I seek Thy nearness by calling down curses on them,



I keep myself aloof from them, in this world and in the Hereafter, O



Beneficent! Blessings of Allah be on you, O Abal Hasan! Blessings of



Allah be on your soul and your body! You suffered patiently and



exercised self-control, (although) You were truthful and Your



truthfulness had been confirmed; Allah destroyed him who gave the



orders to kill You, and him who carried it out.





/129