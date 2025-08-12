Two foreign activists injured in IOF attack in JV

AhlulBayt News Agency:On Monday evening, two foreign activists were injured after Israeli occupation forces (IOF) assaulted them in the northern Jordan Valley.

The Red Crescent reported that its paramedics provided first aid to the two activists after they were attacked by Israeli soldiers in Khirbet Ibziq hamlet.

Local official Abdul-Majid Khudairat stated that Israeli soldiers stormed Khirbet Ibziq and its school, raided homes, and violently beat local residents.

Khudairat also noted that the soldiers destroyed water pipelines in the hamlet, apparently aiming to force the villagers to evacuate the area.

A few days earlier, settlers accompanied by Israeli soldiers seized a house belonging to the al-Aryan family in Khirbet Ibziq.

