On occasion of Arbaeen pilgrimage.. Sayed servants perform pilgrimage on behalf of those who wish to participate Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency: The staff of the Sayed Servants' Division at the Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine perform the pilgrimage on behalf of those wishing to participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) through the Al-Kafeel Global Network.

The head of the Holy Courtyard Unit, Mr. Faiz Al-Ta'mah, said: "The unit's staff provides the Ziyarat by proxy service to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) for those who wish to do so through the Al-Kafeel Global Network, especially for those who are unable to visit the holy shrines."

He added that the department also contributes to receiving the Hussaini processions and visitors coming to visit the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in addition to performing the Ziyarat on the funerals, maintaining the shrine's grid and courtyard, arranging the carpets, as well as perfuming and incense.

These works are part of the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to provide the best services to the visitors of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).



