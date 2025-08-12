Mourning processions begin their program to commemorate Arbaeen of Imam al-Hussain (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Hussaini mourning processions began their special program to commemorate the Arbaeen pilgrimage at the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them).

The staff of the Department of Rituals, Processions, and Hussaini Bodies oversaw the organisation of all matters and procedures related to the mourning processions, which will take place from the 16th to the 19th of Safar, according to a schedule prepared for this purpose, in cooperation with the relevant departments at the holy shrine.

The roads leading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them), as well as the entrances to the old city, witnessed the arrival of many Hussaini processions to commemorate the Arbaeen, chanting words of loyalty and sorrow for this great tragedy.

These rituals express the deep sorrow and grief experienced by the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), as well as their loyalty to the path and sacrifices of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him).

The department assigned teams from its staff to accompany each procession from the moment of its departure to its conclusion, taking on the responsibility of organising the march and preventing gatherings or congestion, following specific routes that ensure no intersection between one procession and another or with the visitors.



