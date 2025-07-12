U.S. charges Iranian-American CEO with violating IEEPA sanctions

AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahram Mohammad Ostovari, CEO of an Iranian engineering firm and a lawful permanent resident of the United States, was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday over charges of violating U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Friday that Ostovari, 66, who resides in both Santa Monica and Tehran, faces one count of conspiracy and three counts of violating the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The indictment alleges that Ostovari illegally exported electronics—including railway signaling and telecommunications systems—from the U.S. to Iran for use by the Iranian government.

Between May 2018 and July 2025, Ostovari and his alleged co-conspirators shipped advanced processors and restricted components to his Iran-based company.

To carry out the scheme, he reportedly used two front companies in the UAE to disguise the shipments’ true destination.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that these items were subject to export controls and required licenses, which Ostovari and his associates did not obtain.

They allegedly misled U.S. suppliers by claiming the UAE companies were the final recipients, concealing Iran as the actual end user.

If convicted, Ostovari could face up to 20 years in federal prison for each count.

The charges come amid heightened U.S. sanctions against Iran, which intensified after President Donald Trump withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018.

Iranian officials have condemned the sanctions as unjust and harmful to civilians, arguing they violate international law and fail to achieve political goals.



