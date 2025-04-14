International Conference on Islamic Thought in Kano, Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Academic and Sisters Forum of the Islamic Movement hosted the second day of its ongoing international conference in Kano State. The morning session featured thought-provoking discussions on various aspects of life and potential solutions today Friday the 11th of April. 2025.

Sheikh Sanusi Abdulqadeer delivered the welcoming address, setting the tone for the day’s proceedings. Sheikh Muhammad Abbare then presented a lecture on the similarities between the struggles for justice led by Sheikh Usman bin Fodiyo and Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

Following Sheikh Abbare’s presentation, Sheikh Rabi’u Funtua delivered a lecture on pervasive thought.

The morning session concluded with a prayer and launch, marking a significant milestone in the conference.



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