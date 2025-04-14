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International Conference on Islamic Thought in Kano, Nigeria

14 April 2025 - 09:32
News ID: 1549093
Source: Islamic Movement
International Conference on Islamic Thought in Kano, Nigeria

The annual International Conference on Islamic Thought started in Kano on Thursday the 10th of April, 2025. This is the fourth conference organized by the Islamic Movement in Nigeria under the Leadership of Sayyed Ibraheem Zakzaky (H). The first conference was held in Niger Republic four years ago, followed by Katsina, Lafiya Nasarawa state, and the present one in Kano.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Academic and Sisters Forum of the Islamic Movement hosted the second day of its ongoing international conference in Kano State. The morning session featured thought-provoking discussions on various aspects of life and potential solutions today Friday the 11th of April. 2025.

Sheikh Sanusi Abdulqadeer delivered the welcoming address, setting the tone for the day’s proceedings. Sheikh Muhammad Abbare then presented a lecture on the similarities between the struggles for justice led by Sheikh Usman bin Fodiyo and Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

Following Sheikh Abbare’s presentation, Sheikh Rabi’u Funtua delivered a lecture on pervasive thought.

The morning session concluded with a prayer and launch, marking a significant milestone in the conference.

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