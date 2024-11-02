Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli: Iran not seeking war but to decisively respond if any war imposed on it

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian held talks with Grand Ayatollah Abdullah Javadi Amoli in the holy city of Qom on Thursday, telling him that he is making efforts to fulfill his election promises with the help of government officials and people.

The meeting took place during President Pezeshkian’s daylong trip to the city of Qom, located south of the capital Tehran, and was part of a series of meetings with senior clerics who are regarded as sources of emulation for followers of Shia Islam.

Pezeshkian briefed Ayatollah Javadi Amoli on the measures so far taken by his government, saying that he is making efforts to fulfill his election promises with the help of government officials and people.

The cleric said on his part that Iran has not sought and is not seeking war, which is a great asset. But, he added, the country will decisively respond if any war is imposed on it.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Javadi Amoli emphasized the need for serious efforts to eradicate corruption.

He also called for outmost efforts by officials to resolve economic problems and alleviate poverty, and stressed that the existing disputes should be resolved as well.

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