American senator Chris Van Hollen accused Israel of committing war crime in Gaza

Democratic US Senator Van Hollen has accused the Zionist entity of committing war crimes during its operation in the Gaza Strip, during a speech in the US Senate.Van Hollen said, during his speech in the Senate: “Children in Gaza are now dying due to deliberate deprivation of food, and this is a war crime, and this makes those who organize it war criminals.”The senator added: “First and foremost, US President Joe Biden must demand that the entity’s government (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) allow an increase in the amounts of aid to Gaza, and until that happens, Biden must cut off any aid to Israel.”/129