Home News Service Infography Infographic: Fourteen days with Nahj al-Balagha 6 January 2026 - 08:16 News ID: 1770018 Source: Abna24 Tags infographic ABNA nahj al-balagha related 191 Papers Submitted to International Congress on Ghadir Culture, Nahj al‑Balagha 3,100 People Attending Itkaf Rituals at Jamkaran Mosque Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Highlights Abrahamic Faiths, Gaza Geocide, Interfaith Outreach, and Continuing Guidance of Islam Shia Muslim-Christian leaders in Islamabad call for unity against oppression, injustice worldwide Grand Ayatollah Makarem Shirazi highlights Nahj al-Balagha’s role in promoting professional ethics, public trust Quranic and Islamic Teachings Underscore Comprehensive Anti-Corruption Efforts on International Anti-Corruption Day Auspicious Birth Anniversary of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra / Biography Photos (2): Closing ceremony of 48th Quranic knowledge competition held in Qom Photos (1): Closing ceremony of 48th Quranic knowledge competition held in Qom Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani: Weakening faith rooted in distancing from Quran
Your Comment