Maulana Tauqeer Raza’s Arrest is Clear Misuse of Power: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

Muslim community should respond with patience, peace, and adherence to the Prophet’s message of mercy and compassion, says Jamaat chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prominent Muslim organisation in the country, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), has strongly condemned the arrest of renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan and several others in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, calling it a deeply troubling reflection of rising communal polarisation and the misuse of state power.

In a strongly worded statement on Sunday, JIH chief Syed Sadatullah Hussaini criticised the manner in which peaceful religious expression — specifically the slogan “I Love Muhammad”— was misconstrued as a threat to public order.

“To criminalise such a peaceful expression of faith through sweeping FIRs and mass arrests is not only unjustified but also an alarming assault on India’s civilisational ethos of respect, coexistence, and pluralism,” Hussaini said.

He emphasised that India has long upheld a tradition of mutual respect among diverse communities and that equating devotional slogans with public disorder is a manufactured crisis driven by political motives.

Highlighting the circumstances of the arrest, Hussaini stated that Maulana Tauqeer Raza was reportedly placed under house arrest initially, followed by FIRs filed under some of the harshest provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, indiscriminately naming hundreds of Muslims without thorough investigation.

“Even more disturbing,” he added, “is the derogatory language used by some political figures against a scholar of Maulana’s stature, revealing the ugly politics at play behind this entire episode.”

The Jamaat chief warned that the selective and disproportionate use of law enforcement against a particular community not only violates the principles of fair governance but also undermines the rule of law, fostering deeper alienation and mistrust among citizens.

While unequivocally condemning any unlawful acts such as violence or property damage, Hussaini underlined the importance of due process and impartial inquiry.

“In a democracy, law enforcement must operate with parity and proportionality. Unfortunately, what we are witnessing is a pattern of selective crackdowns that criminalise entire communities, while similar incidents in other contexts have been handled with restraint and fairness.”

He further warned that such politically motivated actions, particularly in the run-up to elections, represent a dangerous erosion of democratic values.

“Each election season, we see the same script — divide communities, manufacture mistrust, and polarise society for short-term political gain. This path threatens the very fabric of our democracy and constitutional integrity.”

Calling for calm and unity, Hussaini urged the Muslim community to respond with patience, peace, and adherence to the Prophet’s message of mercy and compassion.

At the same time, he called upon the government to withdraw all excessive and unfounded charges, release all those wrongfully detained and uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and constitutional governance.

“India’s true strength lies in its Constitution, its pluralism, and its centuries-old tradition of mutual respect. Undermining these pillars for political expediency harms not just one community—but the entire nation.”