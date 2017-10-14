Iran ready to develop Tehran-Prague relations

"We believe that the nuclear deal and the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) promotes sustainable peace and security and stability in the region and the world," said President Rouhani on Saturday while receiving the letter of credence of the new Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Tehran, Svatopluk Čumba.



The president also said: "As long as the parties to the JCPOA are committed to it, we will adhere to it as well".



Dr Rouhani also highlighted the effects of lifting of the sanctions and a climate of trade and economic cooperation between Iran and the European Union, saying: "The existing capacities and potentials in Iran and the Czech Republic should be fully developed in order to develop cooperation in various sectors".



The president noted: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cement its business and economic relations with the Czech Republic more than before".



"Today, there are people who claim that they are fighting terrorism, but they are actually acting differently, and this is while we must all be integrated and united in the fight against terrorism," continued Rouhani, pointing out the need for more cooperation among countries in the world to work together to resolve international problems, including joint efforts to combat terrorism.



During the meeting, the new Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Tehran, Svatopluk Čumba presented his letter of credence to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and said: "Today, the businesspeople of the two countries have good cooperation in developing economic and business relations".



He emphasised that his country considered development of relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran important, and called for deepening of full-scale relations between Tehran and Prague.



"It is clear to everyone today that the solution to the issues will only be achievable through negotiation and mutual respect," he said.





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