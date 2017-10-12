Israel’s next war will be fought against Hezbollah: Lieberman

"There are no more one-front wars. That is our basic assumption. That is what we are preparing the military for," Lieberman told soldiers at the "Israeli" army's headquarters in Tel Aviv as he hosted them for an event.

Lieberman spoke of the importance of preparing for various scenarios, warning the next conflict with Lebanon would also involve Syria.



"If once we talked about the Lebanon front then there is no longer such a front it will be one front of Syria and Lebanon together, Hezbollah, the Assad regime and all the collaborators of the Assad regime," said Lieberman.



He also said the Lebanese army had been co-opted by Hezbollah.



"The Lebanese army has become an integral part of the Hezbollah force and under its command. The Lebanese army has lost its independence and become an inseparable part of the Hezbollah force," he added.



Lieberman had also raised his concerns about the Lebanese army in meetings with the US War Secretary James Mattis.

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