Resistance group thanks Iran's Supreme Leader, nation for supporting Palestine

Head of Tehran bureau of the Islamic Jihad Movement of Palestine Nasser Abu Sharif thanked Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the people of Iran for supporting the resistance of his nation.



In a statement in the groups website on Wednesday, he said the open-ended and unconditional cease-fire imposed on Zionists is just the beginning of a prolonged combat to free the whole Palestinian territory.



He expressed gratitude to all Muslim nations for rendering support for Palestinians and voiced particular appreciation for the assistance offered to his people by the Iranian leadership and nation.



The statement went on to highlight the fact that the Palestinian resistance made the Zionist regime to come to terms with an indefinite cease-fire.



A prolonged ceasefire was the latest proposal by the Egyptian government which was accepted by the Palestinian delegation, it read.



Abu Sharif noted in the statement that based on the agreement there will be an open-ended ceasefire in place in the Gaza Strip which also denies chances for the Zionist regime to attack the coastal area in future.



He said that the agreement also obliges Zionists to open up all passages into Gaza for humanitarian teams and reconstruction convoys.



According to the statement, the ceasefire includes items expanding fishing zone for the Palestinian fishermen while a number of remaining issues will be addressed later.



Abu Sharif further stressed that for his group, a truce never meant putting down of arms.



He said that the armed wings of his group known as Al-Quds Brigades, like other Palestinian combatants, will vigilantly continue monitoring the Zionist regimes activities, and that the unconditional acceptance of the ceasefire by the Zionist regime proves its failure in the recent war which also marks the brutal regime as a four-time loser.



The exemplary and epic solidarity within the oppressed and war-stricken nation of Gaza is one important aspect of the victory which told everybody how hollow the Zionist regime was despite its claims of being invincible, the movements representative in Tehran added.



Ab Sharif said the recent victory is just a prelude to other gains until the ultimate liberation of all Palestinian territories.



The statement stressed that as inhabitants of the Zionist settlements were forced to evacuate their homes near the Gaza Strip during the last war, the whole of the Zionists will be made to leave Palestine for their original homelands out of the Palestinian territories in near future.



Israel launched an aerial military onslaught against Gaza in early July and later expanded its operation with a ground invasion.



More than 2,137 Palestinians, including around 570 children, were killed in the Israeli atrocities. Some 11,000 others were wounded. Most of the victims were civilians, including children, women and the elderly.



Tel Aviv says 68 Israelis were killed in the conflict, but Hamas puts the number at more than 150.

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